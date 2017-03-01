Storms cause extensive damage across Tri-State; one man killed

Still of the tornado between Poseyville and Owensville (Source: Jason Gerteisen)

There is widespread storm damage in the Tri-State.

The National Weather Service is giving the tornado that hit south of Crossville an EF-3 preliminary rating, which can produce wind speeds up to 165 mph.

Crews in Crossville found the body of a man who went missing after the storms. Deputies were looking for 71-year-old Thomas McCord in a field off CR 1800 North. They say his house is destroyed, and his wife was taken to the hospital. We're told she has since been released.

Found the home where a man died south of Crossville. Home is destroyed, trees are down. A mess everywhere. @14News pic.twitter.com/7n0Lh8p691 — Hillary Simon (@Hillary14News) March 1, 2017

Gibson County dispatch also confirms to 14 News that two people were hurt in the storms late Tuesday night. We're told those injuries were minor, but dispatchers didn't have any other information available about what happened.

In Posey County, homes and buildings are destroyed about half a mile from Old Union Christian Church in Poseyville.

One eastbound lane of Interstate 69 is back open after several trees fell over the roadway at the 9-mile marker near Griffin. Deputies tell us one of the trees fell on a truck, but no one is hurt.

Authorities are warning drivers there are trees and branches on several roadways across the Tri-State area.

We are also hearing of extensive damage in Fort Branch.

More damage to building in Fort Branch. pic.twitter.com/HpubQjfKlN — Brandon Bartlett (@Brandon14News) March 1, 2017

A business on Highway 168 called AgReliant is damaged.

There's also damage in Ireland in Dubois County.

St. Mary's Catholic Church in Ireland has some trees down, next to a house by the church. pic.twitter.com/tVH5skao1I — Kirk Duncan (@kdunk98) March 1, 2017

Saint Mary's Catholic Church canceled services Wednesday due to the damage.

The storms also knocked out power to thousands of electrical customers in the area. There were more than 1,500 Vectren customers without power and, according to Kenergy's outage map, about 2,000 members were out at one point.

Several schools around the Tri-State were closed or on delays Wednesday as a result of the deadly and destructive storms.

