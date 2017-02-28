EMA staff working overnight to monitor approaching severe weather

The staff at the emergency management office are working throughout the night.

They are monitoring the severe weather that is expected to hit the area on Tuesday and into early Wednesday hours.

The staff is at key locations including the EMA office and dispatch. They're also asking people to be prepared.

Although the severe weather sirens are tested and ready to go, high winds like the ones expected tonight can sometimes muffle the sound.

“Anytime we have a night time event there's a concern about that. In a nighttime event, you can't look out your window and see what's going on. We want to make sure that we are well prepared,” said John Clouse, Daviess County Emergency Management Agency.

We'll also be monitoring the weather throughout the night.

