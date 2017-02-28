Daviess Co. Courthouse getting new roof - Tri-State News, Weather & Sports

Daviess Co. Courthouse getting new roof

Posted by Kenny Douglass, Digital Content Producer
DAVIESS CO., KY (WFIE) -

The Daviess County Courthouse is getting a new roof. 

After more than 23 years, the current roof has outlived its lifetime. It can no longer be patched and needs to be replaced. 

On Thursday, the Daviess County Fiscal Court will begin the bidding process. 

Work is expected to begin early summer.

