Oakland City University to create new entryway

Oakland City University students have a lot to look forward to.

A $15 million project, including $3 million in Regional Cities money, is expected to bring new housing and retail space.

The money is going to create a new entryway for the campus.

Economic development coalition's Greg Wathen says there will be a boulevard created for the development as you come off of highway 57.

The project will include a new suite-style dorm that will hold one hundred students.

Wathen says by doing this they are hoping to see the number of students at Oakland City University, double.

OCU Vice President of finance and administration, Robert Yeager, says these projects will benefit the whole area.

"It makes the campus life more robust and that in turn helps economic development. because when we bring on three or 400 students each Fall, we increase the population of Oakland City," said Yeager.

The boulevard will come up Williams Street and the new housing will be close to campus between 1st and 2nd avenue.

Yeager says they plan to break ground this summer.

