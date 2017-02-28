WATCH: Jeff Lyons is tracking storms in the Tri-State on Faceboo - Tri-State News, Weather & Sports

WATCH: Jeff Lyons is tracking storms in the Tri-State on Facebook Live

Posted by Kenny Douglass, Digital Content Producer
There is a moderate risk for severe weather Tuesday evening through early Wednesday morning in the Tri-State.

A potential outbreak of strong tornadoes, large hail, and damaging winds is possible.  

Storms will likely fire around 8 p.m. in Illinois and move into southwestern Indiana and western Kentucky between 9 p.m. and 1 a.m.  

Another squall line with damaging winds and hail is possible early Wednesday morning around 5 a.m. and 6 a.m.

Once the severe threat subsides, we'll have dry and quiet weather for the remainder of the week.

