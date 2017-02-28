WATCH: Jeff Lyons is tracking storms in the Tri-State on Facebook Live

There is a moderate risk for severe weather Tuesday evening through early Wednesday morning in the Tri-State.

You can watch Jeff Lyons track the storms by clicking here.

A potential outbreak of strong tornadoes, large hail, and damaging winds is possible.

SPC just UPGRADED our severe risk to MODERATE for this evening, early Wed. #tristatewx pic.twitter.com/HFM52QjDmX — Jeff Lyons (@Jeff14News) February 28, 2017

Storms will likely fire around 8 p.m. in Illinois and move into southwestern Indiana and western Kentucky between 9 p.m. and 1 a.m.

Another squall line with damaging winds and hail is possible early Wednesday morning around 5 a.m. and 6 a.m.

Once the severe threat subsides, we'll have dry and quiet weather for the remainder of the week.

Copyright 2017 WFIE. All rights reserved.