Casino restaurants closing ahead of move

Tropicana Evansville's land-based casino is expected to draw in millions of dollars for the city when it opens but we learned two restaurants connected to the casino have closed, another is expected to follow.

Casino officials told 14 News Blush Lounge at the LeMerigot Hotel closed Monday, in advance of the construction of the new casino.

Tropicana's Executive Director of marketing, Stacey McNeill, tells us where Blush Lounge sits will be an entrance to the new casino. She says Mama Mia's inside the pavilion closed Sunday and will not re-open.

Their buffet will serve pizza in the hotel tower.

Max and Irma's will likely close once the casino moves to land.

McNeill says Cavanaugh's will remain open.

She told us employees have been able to transfer to other jobs and positions.

Construction on the 75,000 square-foot Tropicana Casino is expected to be complete by the end of the year.



McNeill tells us a new restaurant called the Tap House, a lounge and deli will sit on the casino floor.

