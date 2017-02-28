Warrick Co. Recycling Center operating for over a year now, get another look inside

When people in Warrick County recycle, the material goes straight to the recycling and processing center off South Pelzer Road in Boonville.

In a little more than a year, the facility has already sold and shipped nearly 2.6 million pounds of recyclables, and officials hope to increase that. The center takes all types of recyclables right now except for glass because there is no buyer.

Once everything is sorted out and bailed in the center, it's stored until the company has enough material to ship out. The materials are sent to buyers all around the world, and some stay right here in the Tri-State.

Typically, the buyers make new products from the materials or sell them to other manufacturers.

"The more we ship, the less going into the landfill," Processing Center Manager Freddie Rowland said. "The more we ship, the better it is for the community."

The center is currently working on a strategic plan that will be used to help create a business plan for the company. Officials want the public's help in creating it. They have two public listening sessions set up in hope members of the community will come voice their concerns.

The next meeting is on Tuesday, March 7th, at Newburgh Town Hall. That will run from 6:00 to 7:30.

Another on March 21st at the Boonville Library from 6 to 7:30.

On March 14th officials in Warrick County will voice their opinions as well.

Once all the meetings are over, the board will create a strategic plan which will be used to make a business plan that will benefit Warrick County for many years to come.

Officials at the recycling center encourage the public to visit. The center is open for visitors. If you'd like a tour, contact them at 812-897-6155 extension 3

Copyright 2017 WFIE. All rights reserved.