Newburgh residents hope to save historic red brick home

A historic home in Newburgh is in jeopardy of being demolished, but not if one group gets its way.

They are doing everything they can to try and save this small piece of history.

Since the early 1800s, a red brick house has sat in downtown Newburgh. Although it has been vacant for quite some time, when residents heard it was at risk for demolition, they knew something had to be done.

In order to try and keep the home in the Newburgh area, people want to restore the building and use it as a ticket booth and concession stand for a proposed Riverfront Amphitheater Project in downtown Newburgh.

It is called the Little Red Brick House Project. So far they have raised more than $25,000 and a grant is already secured to help with moving cost.

But they need more. The total cost to restore and relocate the home is about $90,000.

"It's important to preserve evidence of where we came from," explained Jim Renne. "It's part of our history and it gives our town character. And to bulldoze a cute little structure like this, I think would be a shame."

If they raise enough money, the little red brick house will be relocated to the Old Lock and Dam Park along the Ohio River Scenic Byway. If you'd like to donate, click the following link: Little Red Brick House Kickstarter

