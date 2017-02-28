Daviess Co. Public Schools creating safer entrances this summer

The Daviess County Public School system is taking security to the next level with new entry ways next year.

If visitors want inside Tamarack Elementary they have to go through a few steps first.

When they first walk in, they are in a locked vestibule. Once they walk up to a window, a secretary greets them, takes their info, hands them a badge, and then buzzes them into the school.

This secure system allows school staff to easily monitor who comes in and out of the building..which is something parents like to hear.

"Parents drop their kids off to us knowing that we will take care of them all day so safety is our number one priority when we have someone else's child so this is that one more step to being safe," says Jessica Morris, Assistant Principal at Tamarack Elementary

Now, other Daviess County Schools are ready for the upgrade. School officials say 14 of the schools will begin construction this year creating those vestibules in the entrances. It's a $500,000 project, but school staff across the district say its worth every penny.

The school system hopes to open bids March 14th and get final approval March 16th. Construction will begin this summer and finish just in time for when kids come back to school.

