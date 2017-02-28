Newburgh Police: Pounds of pot, $12K, guns, armor found in home - Tri-State News, Weather & Sports

Newburgh Police: Pounds of pot, $12K, guns, armor found in home

NEWBURGH, IN (WFIE) -

Newburgh Police say they've made two arrests after a investigation that lasted several months. 

Police say they found out about illegal drug activity at a home on Maple Lane, and got a search warrant.

Officers say the found 25 pounds of marijuana with a street value of $150,000. They say they also found hallucinogenic drugs, several firearms, body armor, and $12,000 in cash.

Andrew Smith and Olivia Purdy were arrested. 

Police say the investigation continues and more charges could be coming. 

