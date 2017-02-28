State helping fund Poseyville medical center

Regional Cities money has also been approved for a new medical center being built in downtown Poseyville.

Donations poured in from community members in Poseyville to build a new medical center. Now, the state is stepping in.

It's a $700,000 investment and the state is giving $135,000 through a recent Regional Cities initiative grant. We were told it is a much needed facility because Poseyville has not had a family medical practice in more than 50 years.

"It'll be good to have something local," explained David Zickefoose, owner of Ziggy's Pub. "People will get seen by the doctor, and it'll be close to downtown, bring the traffic in and stuff like that. I think it's really good for the community."

"It's a tremendous help to us in completing this project," said Bruce Baker. "Matter of fact, it'll be very difficult without these funds to complete this project."

Baker says a nonprofit, created in 2015, raised most of the funds. And now with the state's gift, the new center on West Fletchal Street is well on its way to open on July 1, 2017.

