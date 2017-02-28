Mulzer Crushed Stone sold to Irish company

Mulzer Crushed Stone has a new owner.

International building materials group, CRH, announced they are buying the Mulzer Crushed Stone along with seven other North American businesses.

A price wasn't disclosed by CRH, but the total for all eight transactions comes out to about $531 million U.S. dollars (€500 million).

The Mulzer Crushed Stone purchase is listed at the "principal transaction."

According to Mulzer Crushed Stone's website, they've been in business since 1935.

They have several locations in Indiana, Kentucky, and West Virginia.

Those locations include Tell City and right along the riverfront in Evansville.

Perry County News reports they have more than 600 employees. There are several job openings listed on their website.

