Sheriff: 68 dogs seized from former Vanderburgh Co. church

Kennels set up to transport 68 dogs seized at a former church. (WFIE)

Sheriff's deputies and animal control officers seized 68 dogs from a former church on Hillview Drive in Vanderburgh County.

Sheriff Dave Wedding says animal control learned about Martha Crosley hoarding the animals in January.

The sheriff says when animal control officers went to check on her, she told them she had started an animal sanctuary but it had not been kept up.

Her name is Martha Crosley.

She's listed as the president and Director of this senior animal sanctuary.. pic.twitter.com/ZRViJxhJjz — Lauren Artino 14News (@lauren_artino) March 1, 2017

When animal control officers went to check on her again, they say it looked like the conditions had gotten worse and the dogs were starting to become more endangered.

When animal control contacted the sheriff's office, a search warrant was obtained.

Deputies say they found dogs in very small crates and lying in feces and urine. We're told some of them were not fed properly and were underweight.

Wedding says the dogs will be examined by a veterinarian and the cost will be offset by the Spirit Medical fund.

We're told there could be charges filed against Crosley.

Here's a look at some of the 68 dogs taken from a hoarding situation in Evansville yesterday.. pic.twitter.com/IOeY3UTpOd — Lauren Artino 14News (@lauren_artino) March 1, 2017

Right now, officials with the Vanderburgh Humane Society and other groups are busy evaluating the health of the dogs.

