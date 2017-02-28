Gibson Co. man charged with DUI after crash - Tri-State News, Weather & Sports

Gibson Co. man charged with DUI after crash

Posted by Kenny Douglass, Digital Content Producer
Dennis Sayle (Source: GIbson County Jail) Dennis Sayle (Source: GIbson County Jail)
GIBSON CO., IN (WFIE) -

A Gibson County man is in jail after a crash early Tuesday morning.

It happened just before 5 a.m. on Highway 41 at County Road 800 South.

Sheriff's deputies say 55-year-old Dennis Sayle rear-ended a vehicle. 

Sayle is charged with operating a vehicle while intoxicated.  No one was hurt. 

