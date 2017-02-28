New McKesson Specialty Health office open in downtown Evansville - Tri-State News, Weather & Sports

New McKesson Specialty Health office open in downtown Evansville

EVANSVILLE, IN (WFIE) -

McKesson Specialty Health is open for business in downtown Evansville.

The company expanded its Revenue Cycle Services operations with a new billing office on SE 6th Street.

McKesson and Evansville officials held a ribbon cutting Tuesday afternoon. 

When fully staffed, the office will employ more than 100 people. 

The announcement was made in December. 

