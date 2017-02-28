Traffic Alert: Expect more delays on Twin Bridges

Drivers on the Twin Bridges should expect more delays through the weekend.

Officials say the northbound bridge will have lane restrictions Thursday through Saturday. The southbound bridge will have restrictions Saturday and Sunday.

Transportation officials say the contractor hopes the work to install solar powered navigation lights, remove the old lights, and repair access ladders will be finished this weekend. That's if the weather cooperates.

The work is part of a $600,864 dollar project that is expected to be finished by May.

