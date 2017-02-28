Shot fired through Evansville temple, FBI says likely a hate crime

The FBI is investigating after a shot was fired through a synagogue in Evansville.

It happened at Adath B'Nai Israel Temple on Newburgh Road.

Rabbi Gary Mazo says he discovered it in the window of a Sunday school classroom Tuesday morning. He believes it happened sometime Sunday night.

Rabbi Mazo says the shooter would have had to walk to the back of the building by the playground.

Investigators are going through surveillance and increasing security. FBI officials say this will most likely be ruled a hate crime.

Indiana is one of five states without hate crime legislation. This is considered a federal case.

Officials say there have been several cases of anti-Semitic threats and vandalism across the country.

