Tri-State grads to compete in GLVC tourneys at Ford Center

Several players from the Tri-State will compete in the 2017 Deaconess Great Lakes Valley Conference Men's and Women's Basketball Championship Tournaments.

Both are being held at the Ford Center in downtown Evansville Thursday, March 2, through Sunday, March 5.

The first game of the men’s tournament features #8 Drury taking on #1 Bellarmine at noon Thursday. Memorial High School graduate and current Bellarmine sophomore, Adam Eberhard, averages close to 17 points and just over seven rebounds a game for the Knights.

Later that night, #3 USI faces #6 Truman State. That tip-off is set for 6 p.m. Reitz High School graduates Jacob Norman and Alex Stein, both sophomores, along with Castle alum, junior Kyle Aiton, all play for the Screaming Eagles. Norman averages close to seven points and five rebounds a game. Stein averages close to 18 points and more than three rebounds a game. Aiton averages about five points and one rebound a game.

The men’s semi-finals are Saturday afternoon, with the championship game at 1 p.m. Sunday.

On the women’s side, the tournament begins with #8 Maryville facing #1 Drury at noon Friday. That game will feature Memorial graduate and current Maryville sophomore, Stephanie Sherwood. Sherwood averages close to 12 points and five rebounds a game. Former Mt. Vernon High School player, junior Ellen Foster, will also represent the Saints at the GLVC Tourney. She averages three and a half points and three rebounds a game.

Owensboro Catholic alum Mikayla Berry will try to help her Bellarmine squad advance. She’s averaging six points and close to two rebounds a game as a freshman. Bellarmine comes into the tournament ranked fourth. The Knights play #5 Rockhurst at 2:30 p.m. Friday.

At 6 p.m. Friday, USI, ranked #2, takes on #7 Indianapolis. USI is represented locally by senior Kendyl Dearing, a Southridge High School graduate. Dearing averages a little over three points and one rebound a game. Memorial High School and Purdue University standout FahKara Malone is an assistant coach at the University of Indianapolis.

The women’s semi-finals are Saturday night with the championship game Sunday at 3:30 p.m.

All-Tournament passes are $42. Session Flex Passes allow access to any two of the first six sessions, excluding Sunday's finals. Those are $32. Single-session tickets are $18 for adults and $8 for students 6-17 years old.

For more information, visit GLVCsports.com/hoops17.

Copyright WFIE 2017. All rights reserved.