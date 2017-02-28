Tri-State grads to compete in GLVC tourneys at Ford Center

Evansville police have blocked off the intersection of Vann Avenue and Bellemeade Avenue because of a large water main break.More >>
Evansville police have blocked off the intersection of Vann Avenue and Bellemeade Avenue because of a large water main break.More >>
Forensic evidence, SWAT teams, and firefighting. It's all part of the public safety academy out at Ivy Tech Community College.More >>
Forensic evidence, SWAT teams, and firefighting. It's all part of the public safety academy out at Ivy Tech Community College.More >>
Several Tri-State teachers and guidance counselors are being put to work at local manufacturing companies.More >>
Several Tri-State teachers and guidance counselors are being put to work at local manufacturing companies.More >>
It's designed to give students and recent grads the chance to mentor each other, create ideas, and hopefully, turn them into businesses that they'd bring back to the area.More >>
It's designed to give students and recent grads the chance to mentor each other, create ideas, and hopefully, turn them into businesses that they'd bring back to the area.More >>
Hanson Residents may have to pay more on their water bills. The city approved a water rate increase this week. Hanson city commissioners passed a 12 percent water rate increase. This comes just after Madisonville also increased their water rates.More >>
Hanson Residents may have to pay more on their water bills. The city approved a water rate increase this week. Hanson city commissioners passed a 12 percent water rate increase. This comes just after Madisonville also increased their water rates.More >>
Authorities say a 16-year-old girl is charged with murder and accused of stabbing her Uber driver to death in suburban Chicago.More >>
Authorities say a 16-year-old girl is charged with murder and accused of stabbing her Uber driver to death in suburban Chicago.More >>
President Trump exits the global pact - fulfilling one of his principal campaign pledges - though top aides were divided.More >>
President Trump exits the global pact - fulfilling one of his principal campaign pledges - though top aides were divided.More >>
A cellphone recording shows scenes from the deadly shootout between bounty hunters and a fugitive inside the Nissan dealership in Greenville, TX.More >>
A cellphone recording shows scenes from the deadly shootout between bounty hunters and a fugitive inside the Nissan dealership in Greenville, TX.More >>
According to the Chesterfield County Sheriff's Office, Police Chief Craig Greenlee allegedly broke into the home of one of his employees in the 500 block of Brock Road in Pageland.More >>
According to the Chesterfield County Sheriff's Office, Police Chief Craig Greenlee allegedly broke into the home of one of his employees in the 500 block of Brock Road in Pageland.More >>
Judge Richard "Chip" Moore increased the bond to $307,500 for the man who was arrested after he allegedly struck and killed a 12-year-old boy during a police chase.More >>
Judge Richard "Chip" Moore increased the bond to $307,500 for the man who was arrested after he allegedly struck and killed a 12-year-old boy during a police chase.More >>
Some homeowners in Madison County say their mail carrier fed meatballs with nails in them to their dog.More >>
Some homeowners in Madison County say their mail carrier fed meatballs with nails in them to their dog.More >>
Another record-breaking cargo ship will make its way into Savannah on Thursday, June 1.More >>
Another record-breaking cargo ship will make its way into Savannah on Thursday, June 1.More >>
A couple who was visiting Charlotte was reportedly kidnapped, robbed and sexually assaulted by a teenager who was later arrested, according to Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police.More >>
A couple who was visiting Charlotte was reportedly kidnapped, robbed and sexually assaulted by a teenager who was later arrested, according to Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police.More >>
Police are not sure of the identity of a man who shot a gun and set fire to a table in a casino, causing panic at a luxury resort.More >>
Police are not sure of the identity of a man who shot a gun and set fire to a table in a casino, causing panic at a luxury resort.More >>
We spent much of the day in the driveway of the Forest City home, waiting for an owner to show up. When she finally did, the bathtub story got even more interesting.More >>
We spent much of the day in the driveway of the Forest City home, waiting for an owner to show up. When she finally did, the bathtub story got even more interesting.?More >>