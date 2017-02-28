No one hurt in Ohio Co. fire

Crews responded to a fire in Ohio County Tuesday morning.

It happened around 6:15 at a home in the 300 block of Hawesville Road in Fordsville.

Firefighters say one person was in the home when it caught on fire. They made it out okay.

We're told the flames were mostly underneath the home but had also spread to a bedroom.

Fire crews say the damage to the home can be fixed. They said an electrical panel was fried and that the fire was likely caused by an electrical issue.

Follow us online at 14NEWS.com and on Twitter. Search 14NEWS in the iTunes App Store or Google Play or click here to download our 14 News mobile app to get the latest headlines from around the Tri-State.

Copyright 2017 WFIE. All rights reserved.