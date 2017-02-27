Taser used to capture fugitive outside Spencer Co. motel

Jacob Schnelle and his family were right there at the Locust Hill Motel last night when a team led by US Marshals came looking for escapee William Fulks.

Fulks disappeared from a Louisville halfway house a week and a half ago. And authorities found him and arrested him on Sunday, but not without a fight.

Like a movie reel, stuck in a loop, Jacob Schnelle keeps reliving what he saw outside his Locust Hill Motel room. He says he and his family were watching TV last night when they heard yelling outside.

They opened the door and saw officers surround room 10. That's when Jacob started recording through the blinds.

“You can hear the taser," explained Schnelle. "That just made me cringe when I heard it, and then all I see is one of the agents come over and tackle him."

Deputies say Fulk later admitted he was trying to get officers to kill him. He was unarmed when he was taken away. A short time later, Schnelle posted the video online and so far more than 12,000 people have viewed it.

Schnelle says he's been living at the motel for two months as he waits for work on his home to be finished. He says although the stay has been relatively quiet until now, he's looking forward to moving.

