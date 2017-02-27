USI Softball's Johnson earns GLVC honor

University of Southern Indiana sophomore second baseman Claire Johnson (Pittsboro, Indiana) was named the Great Lakes Valley Conference Player of the Week after helping the Screaming Eagles to a 5-1 record at the Midwest Region Crossover this weekend at Deaconess Sports Park.

Johnson hit .500 with a pair of doubles, a triple, one home run and eight RBIs as the Eagles improved to 7-1 on the year. She is USI’s first GLVC Player of the Week since teammate Haley Hodges (Portage, Indiana) earned the award in April of 2016.

Earning her first-career GLVC Player of the Week award, Johnson had at least one hit and an RBI in all six of USI’s games this week, including a pair of doubles in USI’s 17-2 win over Ferris State University and a triple in the Eagles’ 13-11 win over Northwood University.

Johnson, who had a .889 slugging percentage on the weekend, also had a home run in USI’s lone loss of the week, a 4-3 setback to Saginaw Valley State University Sunday afternoon.

On the year, Johnson is fourth on the team with a .391 batting average and is tied for second on the team with eight RBIs. As a team, USI is averaging 11.0 runs per contest through the first eight games of the year.

The Eagles return to action Saturday at 1 p.m. (CST) when they take on Midwest Region foe Cedarville University in their opening contest of The Spring Games in Clermont, Florida. USI is slated to play 12 times at The Spring Games, including regional bouts against Cedarville, Ashland University and No. 4 Grand Valley State University.

Courtesy: USI Sports Information Department