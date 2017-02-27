Lady Eagles Marcum earns 2nd Player of the Week honor

University of Southern Indiana senior guard Tanner Marcum (New Albany, Indiana) was named the Great Lakes Valley Conference Player of the Week for women’s basketball after leading the No. 23 Screaming Eagles to an 88-81 road win over No. 20 Bellarmine University in their regular-season finale last Thursday.

Marcum scored 27 points on 8-of-17 shooting (.471) as the Eagles overcame a 13-point first-half deficit to earn their fourth straight victory and secure their first 16-win season in GLVC play since 2001-02. She also added six rebounds and five steals to her stat line, while going 3-of-5 (.600) from three-point range and 8-of-8 (1.000) from the charity stripe.

Her play in the second half was instrumental in the Eagles’ success as she scored all seven points in a 7-0 run that put the Eagles up by nine late in the third quarter. She had 17 points and three steals in the second half and went 6-for-6 from the free throw line in the final 1:22 to help USI stave off a late Bellarmine rally.

The weekly honor is the second-career GLVC Player of the Week award for Marcum, who also earned the accolade last month.

Senior forward Hannah Wascher (Rantoul, Illinois) also earned the award earlier this season for her efforts at the Puerto Rico Classic, while junior forward Morgan Dahlstrom (Grayslake, Illinois) was named GLVC Player of the Week as a sophomore in 2015-16.

USI begins GLVC Tournament play Friday at 6 p.m. when it takes on the University of Indianapolis in the quarterfinals at the Ford Center. The Eagles are the No. 2 seed after winning the GLVC East Division title with a 24-4 overall record and a 16-2 mark in league play. UIndy (16-13, 9-9 GLVC) is the No. 7 seed following its 66-48 win over William Jewell College in the opening round of the GLVC Tournament.

Courtesy: USI Sports Information Department