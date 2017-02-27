Lady Aces' Dickey earns back to back Player of the Week

After picking up her first-ever Missouri Valley Conference Player of the Week award just a week ago, Sara Dickey made it two-in-a-row on Monday as she retained the honor after helping the University of Evansville women’s basketball team to back-to-back wins over Bradley and Illinois State.

Dickey, UE’s all-time leading scorer and a senior out of Montezuma, Ind., averaged 17 points in the victories over the weekend, beginning with a team-best 19 in Friday’s 73-71 victory over Bradley. Two days later, she’d put up 15 on the way to helping hold off a late Illinois State run for a 60-56 win, marking the Aces’ third consecutive victory.

Dickey also averaged 5.5 rebounds and two steals for the weekend.

Dickey is the first UE back-to-back weekly winner since Jamie Gray accomplished the feat in December 2002. Overall, UE has taken home four MVC Player of the Week honors for this season, which had not previously occurred in school history.

The Aces will close out the regular season this week with games at Loyola and Indiana State.

Courtesy: University of Evansville Sports Information Department