EVSC to buy Eagle Valley Golf Course for $3.4M

A $3-million deal approved by the Evansville Vanderburgh School Corporation will help them plan for the future.

EVSC officials approved the purchase the purchase of Eagle Valley Golf Course from the Brinker family.

Superintendent Dr. David Smith tells us they hope this will eventually be the site of a new junior high school, which will help them meet the needs of future growth in the area.

Dr. Smith says the school corporation has been looking to buy the property in the area for a few years. Just a few months ago, the Brinker family approached them about buying the land.

The golf course sits across the street from the new McCutchanville Elementary School. Once that is built, it will hold around 800 students.

Their initial agreement is based on the property being purchased over a three year period. In the meantime, the Brinker family will continue to operate the golf course.

The purchase price is almost $3.4-million, or $25,000 per acre.

Dr. Smith says that price is less per acre than the EVSC paid for the new North High School property.

