Aces' big man looking for normalcy after father's death

The Evansville Aces Men's Basketball team will face an uphill battle this week, as they enter Arch Madness as the 8th seed.

However, that is nothing compared to the battle their big man, Sergej Vucetic, is fighting emotionally.

It looks like business as usual at the Aces' practice facility. Just another Monday, preparing for another opponent.

For Vucetic though, there is no such thing as "just another Monday." Not after losing his father in a fatal car crash last month in his native Serbia.

Sadly, that was only the beginning of the tragedy. His mother was severely injured in the same accident, which left his siblings on their own.

The team immediately put Vucetic on a plane back to Serbia so he could help his family pick up the pieces. Two week's later, Vucetic returned to the team, attempting to establish some measure of normalcy back to his life, but it has not been easy.

One thing that has made it easier has been the support system that has teammates have provided. Another has been his coaches, especially Head Coach Marty Simmons, who has at times taken on almost a father-figure-like existence.

