1 in 5 Hoosier kids living in poverty today

Kids in Indiana are surviving, not thriving.

That's according to new information released by the Indiana Youth Institute.

Vanderburgh County ranked above State and National averages when it came to children living in poverty in 2015.

These numbers came from the "Kids Count" Data Book, just released this week.

We reached out to a local shelter who helps families in need -- and asked what can be done to help.

Right now, Evansville's Oznam emergency family shelter is at capacity. They take in single mothers, fathers, even entire families.

Their goal is to find people permanent, supportive housing and help the kids with them.

The Executive Director of the family center says sometimes, especially in Evansville, there aren't enough jobs to support those families.

That hurts not only mom and dad--but their kids.

In this year's "Kids Count" data book, 1 in 5 Hoosier kids lives in poverty. Single mom households face the biggest hurdles and the problems their kids face can range from physical to mental challenges.

"We had one kid who was all excited because he was going to have his own bed to sleep in, rather than sleeping on the floor next to his mom." Exec. Dir, Oznam Family Center, Danette Romines.

So, what can they do to help?

Romines tells us they make sure these kids go to sleep at a decent time, eat well and go to school.

Mom and dad are expected to make strides to get back on their feet within the family's 45-day stay.

Romines says the solution starts with small victories and builds from there.

"I always advocate for more affordable housing. now, however that comes about- I don't have a magic wand... if people aren't finding themselves desperately clinging to housing, food resources and things like that, they wouldn't be finding themselves in desperate situations. We'd find people cycle through our shelter less, rebuilding their paychecks and get back on their feet." says Romines.

