EVSC slightly increasing taxes for maintenance of Bosse Field

Legislation proposed by State Representative Wendy McNamara could soon funnel money into restoring Evansville's Bosse field.

But your property taxes could go up too. The bill, House Bill 1450, would increase property taxes by half a cent for every thousand dollars of property you own.

Bosse Field is owned by the EVSC.

EVSC superintendent Dr. David Smith says the new tax would add around $300,000 of revenue each year. They've owned this field since 1915 and adds it's worth increasing taxes by half a cent to keep this relic up and running.

The EVSC would have to save up before upgrading anything.

No school funds would be used for this project. The money would be handed over to a historical society, which would be an entity to help fix Bosse field.

One of the first parts of the field to get an upgrade would likely be the electrical grid, which is around 50 years old.

"When the electrical system goes down, we don't have another option, that would be over a million dollar price tag so if the electrical system fails, then basically we have to shutter Bosse field, and I don;t think anyone want to do that," says EVSC Superintendent Dr.David Smith.

Now that that House Bill 1450 has passed the House, it will require several readings to go through the Senate before becoming law.

Copyright 2017 WFIE. All rights reserved.