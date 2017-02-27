Warrick Co. CASA offering extra training for potential volunteers

Right now there are 78 kids on the waiting list at Warrick County Court Appointed Special Advocates (CASA) and 47 volunteers.

As the number of abuse and neglect cases continue to rise, CASA is trying to find more volunteers and has been for a while.

Warrick Court Appointed Special Advocates to represent neglected and abused children in the court system and help determine the needs of children. CASA ended 2015 with 17 children on the waiting list. In 2016 the number had risen to 45. And just two months into 2017, 78 kids are already on the waiting list.

Warrick County CASA officials say most of the abuse and neglect cases deal with drugs.

They need extra volunteers to help determine the needs of the children and be their voice in court. So next month they will kick off March Madness to try and get more volunteers. This is something CASA has never done, but the hope is that it will allow potential volunteers to be able to make it to training.

"I need volunteers to go in and lay eyes on these kids and make sure they are okay and make sure they are being taken care of by their foster homes or family placements. CASA Director Diane Alexander said. "I need people to be making solid recommendations so they don't stay in this system and can succeed in life."

If you're interested in becoming a volunteer visit Warrick County CASA's website, or contact them at 812-897-8621.

Copyright 2017 WFIE. All rights reserved.