Severe weather preparedness week in KY

It is severe weather preparedness week for Kentucky and one of the biggest things to take away from it is to have a plan and practice it several times a year, especially when severe weather is possible.

A big part of being prepared is a knowing when the severe weather is possible.

The 14 First Alert weather team and their app will alert you days in advance of severe weather and when any watches or warnings are issued.

Once you make it to that safe spot preferably a basement, but an interior room without any windows will work.

It is not a bad idea to have a bike helmet stashed away or even a pillow.

This will help keep you safe if a severe thunderstorm or tornado damages your home.

The students in Henderson County will be having a tornado drill tomorrow morning and there will be a state-wide drill in Kentucky on Friday.

Severe weather preparedness week for Illinois starts March 5 and Indiana Starts March 19.

