Westbound on-ramp of Natcher Parkway closed after semi overturns

A semi overturned around 3:45 p.m. on Monday as it exited Highway-60 onto the Natcher Parkway.

Daviess County Sheriff deputies tell 14 News the truck was hauling 44,000 pounds of brake rotors. They say the truck was going too fast as it entered the ramp, the load shifted, and the truck overturned.

The driver of the semi was not hurt.

The southbound entrance ramp will be closed for several hours on Monday as the cargo is unloaded from the overturned semi truck onto another truck.

