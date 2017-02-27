Fairy tale royalty reads to kids at Ark Crisis Child Care Center

Kids at the Ark Crisis Child Care Center had special guests read them a story Monday afternoon.

Prince Adam from Beauty and the Beast and Rapunzel celebrated "Tell A Fairytale Day."

Kids from the center wore crowns while the prince and princess read three stories to them. This is one of the events that leads to their Fairy Tale Ball in April.

The executive director says she was happy the prince and princess visited and could share the importance of books.

That day of the Ark Fairy Tale Ball is April 15 and is possible through their Fairy Godparents Program.

