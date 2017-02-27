Citizens asking for chance to speak to representatives

For the past few weeks, concerned citizens around the Tri-State have been calling for their representatives to hold town halls.

In Kentucky, Congressman James Comer has plans to hold town halls in our area in the coming weeks.

In Indiana, Senator Joe Donnelly's office tells us, they don't have any town halls scheduled in the Evansville area right now.

Senator Todd Young told us he doesn't think town halls are the best way to reach out to his constituents.

In Evansville, one voter tells us he's been reaching out to Congressman Larry Buschon for nearly a year but hasn't heard back. He wants to ask him about what his plans are to retain health care for retired coal miners.

"I believe it's part of the democratic process that he hears the opinions of his constituency and I think that we need to hear both sides of the issue so a proper decision can be made," said William Yockey.

A spokesperson for Congressman Buschon says he has met with local coal union leaders and says he has no plans to turn his back on coal miners.

