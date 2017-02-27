Different focus for this year's ISTEP

Sharon Elementary School hosts an ISTEP motivational assembly every year to get the students excited about the test.

One of the teachers, Natalie Wolfe says even the teachers get to the point where they lose a little bit of motivation .

She says it's important to let the kids know that learning is still fun.

Fourth grade teacher Dana Campbell says she looks forward to this motivational assembly every year.

"We get the kids pumped up from day one," said Campbell.

Students across the Tri-State started the ISTEP test and more will start on Tuesday.

The Principal at Sharon Elementary, Ashlee Bruggenschmidt, says the rigor of the test is different this year because of the focus on college and career readiness.

She also mentioned the test is longer this year.

The third, four, and fifth-grade students at Sharon Elementary will test for the rest of the week.

Bruggenschmidt said there is a lot riding on this test. She says if the students do not meet the standards they could be stuck in the same grade or have to go back and retake classes, which could create a stressful environment.

The students aren't the only ones affected by this test. Bruggenschmidt said the scores also affect the raises and incomes for teachers.

"The kids are very aware and they're very anxious," Bruggenschmidt explained. "We will see kids crying, we have actually seen kids get sick because they are so stressed about a test."

Schools will be moving away from ISTEP next year and instead will take a test called iLEARN.

