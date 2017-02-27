EPD: Child hides drugs for mom, says he's done it for dad before too

An Evansville mom is facing drug and child neglect charges.

Police say late Monday morning, they pulled over 32-year-old Apollonia Nelson.

Officers say she was weaving in and out of traffic and driving aggressively in the area of Franklin and Fulton.

They say she continued for several blocks before pulling into a parking lot on St. Joe. Officers say once in the parking lot, Nelson continued to drive slowly for an excessive amount of time before finally stopping.

Police say there was a marijuana joint in plain view next to her leg and a clear bag of marijuana in the floorboard.

Officers say Nelson's passenger, her 10-year-old child, tried to hide the joint as his mother left the car.

They say her one-year-old child was in a car seat in the back, but the car seat wasn't buckled in.

CPS was called in to help. That's when officers say they noticed the 10-year-old walking funny and being deceptive. Police say the boy pulled a large bag of synthetic marijuana from his pants and threw it on the ground.

Police say the child told CPS his mother sells drugs, and he has hidden them for his dad in the past.

Officers were able to get a search warrant for a home on W. Missouri Street. They say more marijuana, scales, and baggies were found in the home.

Nelson was taken to the Vanderburgh County Jail.

