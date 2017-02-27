Evansville will get $1-million in rental housing tax credits

A major step in building affordable housing for the homeless was just checked off Evansville's to-do list.

The city will receive more than $1-million in rental housing tax credits that will go towards funding two major projects.

Those tax credits will be used to transform the former Schneider Heating and Air building and the old St Joseph Parish Catholic School building.

Hopefully, closing the gap of unaffordable housing for residents.

Two Evansville Promise Zone-based housing projects were awarded $2-million in Rental Housing Tax Credits from the state last week.



ECHO Housing's Garvin Lofts will sit in the former Schneider Heating and Air building. We'll see 27 units of affordable housing targeting chronically homeless individuals.

St Joseph Parish's Catholic School building which will become 45 apartment units.

City officials tell us this approval is a long process, these funds being approved are just step 1.

