Half-court shot sends Castle 7th grade basketball team into tourney semi-final

JASPER, IN (WFIE) -

The Castle 7th grade boy's basketball team defeated the Reitz 7th grade boy's basketball team on a half-court shot at the Jammin' in Jasper Tournament on Sunday.

Castle's Jackson Mitchell, heaved his shot from mid-court as time expired to give his team the victory, 46-44. The victory over Reitz earned Castle a spot in the semi-finals of the 13th annual tournament.

Castle would go on to win the tournament to complete its season.

