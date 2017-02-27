City buys land for $1 as part of IU medical center purchase

The city of Evansville purchased downtown property for $1.

The land is on the corner of 4th and Walnut Streets.

It's part of the six blocks purchased for the IU Medical Center.

The city says they are looking to use the land to create a parking lot. That lot would provide 41 spaces.

The official decision on what to do with the land is yet to be made, and they say development won't begin until late this year.

