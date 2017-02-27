City buys land for $1 as part of IU medical center purchase

The US Air Force is sending four super-sonic jets to fly the skies over Shrinersfest in downtown Evansville.More >>
The US Air Force is sending four super-sonic jets to fly the skies over Shrinersfest in downtown Evansville.More >>
The land that now holds Hopkins Family Park has been owned by Gwen Hopkins family for over 150 years.More >>
The land that now holds Hopkins Family Park has been owned by Gwen Hopkins family for over 150 years.More >>
A traffic alert in Owensboro. There's a detour in place around the railroad crossing along East 4th Street between Dixie Court and Alsop Lane...near Glenmore Distilleries. Repairs expected to wrap up Friday morning. Until then, drivers need to take another route, or use the detour.More >>
A traffic alert in Owensboro. There's a detour in place around the railroad crossing along East 4th Street between Dixie Court and Alsop Lane...near Glenmore Distilleries. Repairs expected to wrap up Friday morning. Until then, drivers need to take another route, or use the detour.More >>
68 dogs were rescued from Martha Crosley's property in February. Officials said many of them were old and malnourished.More >>
68 dogs were rescued from Martha Crosley's property in February. Officials said many of them were old and malnourished.More >>
Some western Kentucky seniors got out and enjoyed the weather. Seniors across the GRADD region gathered at Panther Creek Park for some corn hole..basketball, BINGO, and of course, some good food.More >>
Some western Kentucky seniors got out and enjoyed the weather. Seniors across the GRADD region gathered at Panther Creek Park for some corn hole..basketball, BINGO, and of course, some good food.More >>
Just when you thought you had seen everything people could drive off without - meet Jody Nash.More >>
Just when you thought you had seen everything people could drive off without - meet Jody Nash.More >>
A Bossier City woman alleges two men were following her from aisle to aisle in a Walmart store and left without buying anything. Now her Facebook post about the encounter is making the rounds on social media.More >>
A Bossier City woman alleges two men were following her from aisle to aisle in a Walmart store and left without buying anything. Now her Facebook post about the encounter is making the rounds on social media.More >>
A 12-year-old boy was struck by a vehicle and killed Wednesday evening during a reported police chase that stemmed from a narcotics investigation.More >>
A 12-year-old boy was struck by a vehicle and killed Wednesday evening during a reported police chase that stemmed from a narcotics investigation.More >>
A racial slur painted on LeBron James' LA home has sparked a hate crime investigation by the Los Angeles Police Department.More >>
A racial slur painted on LeBron James' LA home has sparked a hate crime investigation by the Los Angeles Police Department.More >>
A massive fire destroyed portions of Oakdale Elementary School late Wednesday afternoon.More >>
A massive fire destroyed portions of Oakdale Elementary School late Wednesday afternoon.More >>
It’s illegal in Texas for a child younger than five to be a passenger on a motorcycle.More >>
It’s illegal in Texas for a child younger than five to be a passenger on a motorcycle.More >>
Jessica Price was sentenced to 10 years in prison, but she is only required to serve five years of probation unless she gets into trouble again, in which case she will be subject to the 10-year prison term.More >>
Jessica Price was sentenced to 10 years in prison, but she is only required to serve five years of probation unless she gets into trouble again, in which case she will be subject to the 10-year prison term.More >>