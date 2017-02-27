New Harmony remembers actor Bill Paxton

A Posey County community is remembering one of their most famous visitors, actor Bill Paxton.

Paxton spent a lot of time in New Harmony.

The star of the movie "Twister" visited the historical town while doing some research for that movie, about the infamous 1925 Tri-State tornado in Griffin, Indiana.

In fact, Paxton even filmed one episode of the reality show, Savage Family Diggers, five years ago with the owners of Firehouse Antiques.

Paxton's final film The Circle is slated for release on April 28th.

