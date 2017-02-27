USI's Marcum named conference Player of the Week - Tri-State News, Weather & Sports

USI's Marcum named conference Player of the Week

Posted by Jared Goffinet, Digital Content Producer
Connect
(University of Southern Indiana Screaming Eagles) (University of Southern Indiana Screaming Eagles)
EVANSVILLE, IN (WFIE) -

University of Southern Indiana Screaming Lady Eagle's, Tanner Marcum, has been named GLVC Player of the Week for Women's basketball after leading the No. 23 Screaming Eagles to an 88-81 upset road win over No. 20 Bellarmine in last week's regular-season finale.

Marcum tallied a game-high 27 points helping USI overcome a 13-point first-half deficit to secure the program's first 16-win season in GLVC since 2002.

Copyright 2017 WFIE. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly