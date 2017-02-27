Aces' Dickey earns back-to-back MVC Player of the Week honors

The all-time leading scorer in the history of University of Evansville Women's basketball, Sara Dickey, followed up her first-ever MVC Player of the Week award by earning the honor again.

The senior from Montezuma averaged 17 points in back-to-back wins over Bradley and Illinois State. It's the first time a Lady Aces has won back-to-back honors since Jamie Gray did it in December of 2002.

