Princeton library officials request residents help for funding expansion

Princeton Public Library officials need your help getting a grant to fund a $1.5 million expansion project.

Director Brenda Williams says they will be sending out surveys to residents to get household incomes in a few days. Trustees need to receive 600 responses as a requirement for a $500,000 grant.

Director Williams also said, if the surveys are not returned, they will go door to door in July to get those surveys filled out.

This project will create a public lounge area, meeting room space, and a technology classroom. Williams says they are also working on designs for a rooftop patio.

