Jasper Loft Apartments opening soon

Construction of Jasper Loft Apartments on East 13th Street is wrapping up.

What used to be the former Jofco furniture manufacturing plant is being transformed into workforce housing.

The complex will hold 67 apartments with options for 1 to 4 bedrooms.

Miller-Valentine group developer, Pete Schweigerhart, says there is a high demand in Jasper for new housing and they are trying to fill that need. He says they are taking applications now and plan on having them ready this summer.

Schwiegeraht says they also just got Vine Street lofts approved, which will be senior housing adjacent to Jasper lofts.

He says they hope to break ground on that in a couple months.

