Deputies: Dubois Co. woman arrested for DUI

Posted by Kenny Douglass, Digital Content Producer
DUBOIS CO., IN (WFIE) -

A Dubois County woman is in jail after a crash Sunday night.  

It happened just after 10 p.m. on State Road 56, near Ireland.  

Sheriff's deputies say they found a van overturned in a field. 

Deputies say 41-year-old Crickett Grubb was more than twice the legal limit.  She's charged with operating while intoxicated.

