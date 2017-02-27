Hansens Aluminum gets $970K grant

Good news for Henderson County.

A $970,000 community development block grant has been approved for the purchase and lease of equipment to Hansens Aluminum.

Henderson officials announced in November 2015 that the aluminum plant will locate in a 75,000 square foot facility in the Riverport Industrial Area.

The company will hire about 50 workers.

The facility will be the first of its kind in the U.S. and will send auto parts to customers in the U.S. and Mexico.

