Man hospitalized after ATV crash in Warrick Co.

A Dugger, Indiana man is in the hospital after an ATV accident in Warrick County.

It happened just after 2 p.m. Saturday at Interlake SRA.

Conservation officers say 25-year-old Reuben Rodriguez was trying to ride up a steep hill when the ATV flipped on top of him and then continued to flip down the hill several times.

Rodriguez was flown to St. Mary's where he is in fair condition.

He was wearing a helmet at the time.

