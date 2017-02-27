ISP arrest two on drug dealing charges in Warrick Co.

Two people are in the Warrick County Jail on drug dealing charges.

Indiana State Police say they pulled a driver over on State Road 62, near Stevenson Station Road, on a routine traffic stop around 10 p.m. Sunday.

Troopers say they found several plastic bags of crystal meth and a small amount of marijuana inside the vehicle.

Chasity Shelton, 42, of Mt. Vernon, and Robert Payton, 53, of Rockport, are both charged with dealing meth and possession.

Payton was wanted on a warrant for manufacturing meth.

Both are in the Warrick County Jail.

