Statewide tornado drill in KY postponed

Statewide tornado drill in KY postponed

Posted by Jill Lyman, Digital Content Manager
Source: pixabay
KENTUCKY (WFIE) -

The statewide tornado drill in Kentucky planned for Tuesday is postponed. 

Officials have changed the date because of the threat of severe weather.

The new date is Friday, March 3. The drill is set to take place at 9:07 Central. 

