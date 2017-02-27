Reward in Delphi murder case now almost $100K

The reward for information leading to an arrest in the deaths of two Delphi, IN teens has been raised once again.

According to a tweet from Rich Van Wyk with NBC affiliate WTHR-TV, the reward is now $96,000.

The raise in the reward comes after investigators moved to a larger headquarters at the Carroll County REMC building. The sheriff told WTHR the building gives them more room to review the thousands of tips coming in.

14-year-old Libby German and 13-year-old Abby Williams disappeared after going on a hike in the woods on February 13. Their bodies were found the next day.

