Volunteers needed for first ever city-wide cleanup in Evansville

Keep Evansville Beautiful has announced their first ever city-wide cleanup in spring of 2017.

According to a press release, "Great Evansville Cleanup" will take place on Sat., April 1, 2017 from 9:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. Cleanup will include 13 Evansville neighborhoods that organizers said need extra attention.

Every first Saturday of the month, Keep Evansville Beautiful has partnered with Clean Evansville to clean up different locations throughout the city. The first city-wide cleanup is a partnership with Mayor Winnecke, the City of Evansville and the parks department.

Keep Evansville Beautiful officials are reaching out to the community, asking for your volunteers. Click here to register.

More details will be released during a 10:00 a.m. announcement on March 1, 2017 at Lorraine Park in Evansville.

Copyright 2017 WFIE. All rights reserved.