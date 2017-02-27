KSP receives more money to end rape kit backlog

Kentucky State Police will receive more money to help end the state's rape kit backlog.

According to a press release, Attorney General Andy Beshear will transfer $30,000 to the Kentucky State Police Crime Lab, which will cover the cost of testing nearly 50 kits.

Beshear said the money is interest accumulated from the multi-million dollar Risperdal settlement with Johnson & Johnson.

The attorney general expects to give KY State Police additional payments in the future.

"I am committed to securing justice for every victim whose kit has not been tested," Beshear said.

Beshear's office is also sponsoring a conference for prosecutors in April 2017 on handling cold case sexual assault cases.

